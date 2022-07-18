X-CASH Trading Up 101.2% Over Last 7 Days (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $34.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 101.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

