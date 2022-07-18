xEURO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,871.00 (XEUR)

xEURO (XEUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. xEURO has a market cap of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, xEURO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 833.8% against the dollar and now trades at $955.15 or 0.04301047 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
xEURO Profile
xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here. xEURO’s official website is xeuro.online.
Buying and Selling xEURO
