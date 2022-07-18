XIO (XIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $103,650.00

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000442 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. The official website for XIO is xio.network. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

