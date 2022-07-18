XMON (XMON) Market Cap Reaches $15.05 Million

XMON (XMON) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. XMON has a market cap of $15.05 million and $1.93 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $10,070.00 or 0.46799829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,095.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.93 or 0.05808969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

