XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $29.54

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $28.90. XPeng shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 178,433 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

XPeng Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

