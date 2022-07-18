Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YGR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of YGR stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$238.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

Insider Transactions at Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Lee Morton purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.04 per share, with a total value of C$85,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 294,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,584. In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$173,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,105,975.16. Also, Director Frederick Lee Morton purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,584. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $116,009.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

