Zano (ZANO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,858.00

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $74,858.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,690.25 or 1.00140965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00216744 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00257057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00112914 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004577 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,286,416 coins and its circulating supply is 11,256,916 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

