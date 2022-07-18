Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $200,335.61

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Zeepin has a market cap of $200,335.61 and $320,109.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,094.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.66 or 0.05675068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

