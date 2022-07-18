Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $515.03 million and approximately $207.43 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00469087 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.70 or 0.02405972 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00391324 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,353,378,720 coins and its circulating supply is 13,061,911,567 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

