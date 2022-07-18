ZIMBOCASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,452.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and $5,452.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.