ZIMBOCASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,452.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and $5,452.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.
