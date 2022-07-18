ZINC Hits Market Capitalization of $3,309.19 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $3,309.19 and approximately $19.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.60 or 1.00000941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

