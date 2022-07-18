Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Cut by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $175.01. 17,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,748. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.