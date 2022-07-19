10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $35.36

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $37.00. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 6,548 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

