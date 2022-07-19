12,136 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

