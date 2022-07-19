15,860 Shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Bought by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Odyssey Marine Exploration accounts for approximately 0.1% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Separately, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 217,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OMEX opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.