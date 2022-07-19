17,914 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,261. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

