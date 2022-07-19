1MillionNFTs (1MIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,668.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $28,477.98 and $40,668.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00393279 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001726 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.