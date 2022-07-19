36,398 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after acquiring an additional 403,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after buying an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.