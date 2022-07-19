388,382 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 388,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000. Scorpio Tankers comprises 1.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.2 %

STNG stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.39.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.