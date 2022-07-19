3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in 3M by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.