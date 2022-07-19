4,905 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.2 %

RRX stock opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

