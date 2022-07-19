5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.81. 2,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47.

Insider Activity

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

