5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FPLSF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.42 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

