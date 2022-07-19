5th Street Advisors LLC Sells 10,390 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

5th Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $193.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

