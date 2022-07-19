63,799 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

