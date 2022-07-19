64,094 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 661,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139,491 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

KREF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. 10,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

