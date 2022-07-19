AAX Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,231.24 or 1.00000926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AAX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.