Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $236,999.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

