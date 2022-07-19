Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.99 or 0.07030438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00259714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00117422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00647522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00559226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

