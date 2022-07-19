ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

