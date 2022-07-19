Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,655. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,396,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.