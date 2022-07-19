Adshares (ADS) Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00010656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $71.73 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,583 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

