ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

ADVOF opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $191.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.54 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

