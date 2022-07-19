Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Hits $4,431.18

Aeron (ARNX) traded 97.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Aeron has a market cap of $4,431.18 and approximately $24,991.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 97.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,155.92 or 1.00002333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

