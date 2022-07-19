AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) vs. Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Financial Survey

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.09 $21.00 million $1.76 8.89 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 10.44 $170.55 million N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares AFC Gamma and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. AFC Gamma pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AFC Gamma and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.85%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.