AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Acquires C$120,912.40 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 19,600 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$120,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 978,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,035,015.49.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 19,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,932.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 82,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,467.00.

On Monday, July 11th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 13,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,726.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.40.

Shares of AGF.B stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. AGF Management Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

