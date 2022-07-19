Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of AGTI stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $26.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $556,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,727.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,443 shares of company stock worth $2,726,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 258,454 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

