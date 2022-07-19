Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $305.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

