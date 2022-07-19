Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given a $18.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) received a $18.00 target price from analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 457,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,864. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

