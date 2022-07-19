Alchemix 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.97 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for $27.65 or 0.00121520 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $37.31 million and $2.97 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,595,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,363 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

