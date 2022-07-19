Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $137.15 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $137.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00108592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008964 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,845,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,948,606,438 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

