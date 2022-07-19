ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $4,711.05 and $538.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,436.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.