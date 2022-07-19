Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 630,464 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 630,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.59% of Flywire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $14,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $37,603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620,799 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at $299,867,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,867,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,218.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,163,567 shares of company stock valued at $42,610,631. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 3,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

