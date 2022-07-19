Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2,453.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE APO traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. 9,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

