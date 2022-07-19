Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $5.09 Million Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ZD stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZD. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

