Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 15,054 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.8 %

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 14,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.