Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETD. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $4,156,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $356,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ETD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $569.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

