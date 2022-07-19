AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 244 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $141,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.