AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 217 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,926. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

