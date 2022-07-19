AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 2.9 %

Amphenol stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. 10,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.